Toddler hit and killed by truck on farm: Pembina Valley RCMP

A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck on a farm near Roland.
Emergency crews were called to the farm, roughly 11 kilometres south-west of Roland, around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the boy wandered away from a group of children when he was hit by a pick-up truck that was backing up.
The three-year-old was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Trending Stories
No charges have been announced.
Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.
RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments