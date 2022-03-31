Menu

Crime

Toddler hit and killed by truck on farm: Pembina Valley RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:56 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A three-year-old boy was hit and killed by a pick-up on a farm near Roland, RCMP say. File / Global News

A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck on a farm near Roland.

Emergency crews were called to the farm, roughly 11 kilometres south-west of Roland, around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba toddler dead after fall from tractor: RCMP

Police say the boy wandered away from a group of children when he was hit by a pick-up truck that was backing up.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-year-old was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba boy, 4, dead after incident involving tractor driven by 12-year-old

No charges have been announced.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.

