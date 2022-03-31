Toddler hit and killed by truck on farm: Pembina Valley RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck on a farm near Roland.

Emergency crews were called to the farm, roughly 11 kilometres south-west of Roland, around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the boy wandered away from a group of children when he was hit by a pick-up truck that was backing up.

Yesterday afternoon, Pembina Valley #rcmpmb responded to a farm site in the RM of Roland on a report of a 3yo boy who had wandered away from other children & had been struck by a pickup truck. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 31, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The three-year-old was rushed to hospital where he later died.

No charges have been announced.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.

0:24 RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm – Aug 9, 2021