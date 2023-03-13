N.S. man arrested after report of youth being watched in café washroom: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they received reports of a man watching youth inside a café washroom in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., on Friday.

According to a release, a victim and a witness reported that the youth had been using the facilities when they saw a person looking at them through a vent.

Later in the afternoon, police arrested a man in connection with the allegations and he was charged with voyeurism.

“Investigators then executed a search warrant at the business; no video recording device or electronic surveillance was located in or near the washroom,” read the release.

The man accused was released on conditions and is set to appear in court April 17.