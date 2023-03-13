Four suspected impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties impounded four vehicles and issued multiple roadside prohibitions over the weekend.

The first was before midnight on Friday when a police officer conducted a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle on 27th Ave in Vernon, B.C.

“While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion the man’s ability to operate his vehicle was impacted by alcohol,” RCMP said in a press release.

The 24-year-old man took a breath test and RCMP said he failed. He was then issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Next, on Saturday at around 11:45 p.m., police conducted a check of a vehicle on Wood Avenue near Bridge Street in Armstrong.

After showing signs of impairment, RCMP administered a breath test and the results prompted the issuance of a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and 30-day impound being issued to a 42-year-old Kelowna man.

On Sunday at around 3 a.m., on Wood Avenue police witnessed a traffic offense, and when the driver was pulled over the breath test was conducted and a 46-year-old Armstrong man failed, prompting the issuance of another 90-day IRP, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Later Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver leaving Enderby.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Rosedale Avenue in Armstrong and after a breath test a 50-year-old Armstrong woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day impound under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Police urge anyone aware of someone driving while impaired to call 9-1-1 and take note of the licence plate number, make, model, and colour of the vehicle, description of the driver and the location of the vehicle and direction of travel.