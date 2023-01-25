Menu

Crime

Tip from witness at gas station leads to impaired driving arrest in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 9:18 am
Port Hope police arrested a man for impaired driving following an incident at a gas station on Jan. 23, 2022.
A Port Hope, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following an incident at a gas station on Tuesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, a Cobourg resident reported seeing an individual at a Division Street gas station who appeared intoxicated and was stumbling while attempting to use a gas pump.

A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued to officers as the vehicle’s licence plate was registered to an address in the town.

Officers went to the address and found the suspect vehicle idling in the driveway and a man in the driver’s seat. Police conducted a breath test and say the driver failed. He was taken into custody and at the station was further determined to be impaired, police said.

Peter Richardson, of Port Hope, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was also served a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 22.

