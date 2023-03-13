Kelowna, B.C. street sweepers set to clear a path for spring

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C. street-sweeping crews are ready to clear a path to spring starting Wednesday.

Crews will be out seven days a week, 20 hours a day sweeping over 1,911 lane kilometres, 390 kilometres of bike lanes, 440 kilometres of sidewalks and over 35,000 square metres of medians.

The spring sweep is expected to be completed by the end of April, assuming the weather doesn’t get worse.

“We’ve got seven large road sweepers, seven municipal tractors, four water trucks and 35 staff working on this year’s annual sweep,” Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways supervisor, said in a press release.

“Street sweeping is completed in phases with crews beginning to clean and clear the main roads in the weeks ahead. There’s been some cold temperatures overnight lately that might slow our progress down at first, but our crews will be working to the best of their abilities to complete the sweep as fast as possible.”

Residents are asked to move their vehicles off the road as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers such as basketball hoops. Sweeping sand from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep.

Signs restricting on-street parking will be in place at least 24 hours before an area is scheduled to be swept. Signs may be up longer depending on weather delays.