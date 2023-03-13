Menu

Crime

Police reveal more details one year after ‘well-organized hit’ of notorious Edmonton landlord

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 13, 2023 2:43 pm
Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, behind a property along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood. Edmonton police provided more information on the murder of Shah on Monday. View image in full screen
Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, behind a property along 111 Avenue near 93 Street in the McCauley neighbourhood. Edmonton police provided more information on the murder of Shah on Monday. Courtesy: David Williamson
One year after a notorious Edmonton landlord was killed after he was shot outside his home in the Haddow neighbourhood, police are releasing more surveillance video in hopes of furthering the investigation.

“This was a well-organized and targeted hit,” said Det. Jared Buhler, lead investigator on the murder of Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, on March 13, 2022.

According to police, surveillance video from multiple cameras shows Shah’s vehicle driving west on Heath Road, followed by a suspect vehicle seconds later.

WATCH: EPS releases surveillance video in connection with Abdullah Shah homicide probe

“As he turned from Riverbend Road to Heath Road, Shah was followed by a suspect vehicle,” said Buhler.

Police said video shows Shah arriving home and the suspect vehicle, a dark grey Toyota Highlander from around 2015, pulling up behind him. The suspect vehicle has not yet been found and investigators have not identified any stolen or recovered vehicles that could have been used in the shooting, police said.

At a press conference Monday, Buhler said in the past year investigators have interviewed many suspects with varying levels of cooperation.

“To those who have attempted to obstruct the investigation through the destruction of evidence, deceit or evasion, we are aware,” said Buhler.

“Your actions and misinformation have been recognized, and your motivation is of significant interest to the investigation.

“It’s not the crime, it’s the coverup.”

Buhler said the investigation has been hampered, either physically through direct action or through information that has been provided or omitted in statements to police.

Murders are almost always related to other criminal activity, Buhler added, and those with information can be reluctant to come forward in fear of revealing their own criminal activity.

Read more: Controversial Edmonton landlord, 2 others face charges after nearly 2 pounds of meth seized

“To (those) with information about his murder, we understand the sensitivity and risk around the information you may possess, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss any concerns with you,” said Buhler.

Shah, 59, was a well-known landlord who owned several properties in central Edmonton, which he had been accused of failing to properly maintain.

Shah was convicted of a $30-million mortgage fraud in 2008.

Read more: Central Edmonton residents lose fight against landlord with criminal history

Buhler said the murder investigation is complex and unique.

“Shah was a complex individual who maintained a complicated network of business and personal associations,” he said. “Mr. Shah was also a husband, a father, a brother, a son and a friend whose death was mourned by those who loved him.”

HomicideEdmonton policeMurderEdmonton murderCarmen PervezAbdullah ShahHaddow neighbourhoodedmonton landlord killed
