Recipe: Chef Josef Driemel’s Spring Salmon

If you would like to learn more from Chef Josef Driemel, head to The Cooking Stage, Presented by Food Network Canada at the upcoming BC Home and Garden Show happening March 16-19, 2023 at BC Place Stadium. Chef Josef will be presenting on Friday, March 17 at 12:00 p.m. Come say hello! For more information or to buy tickets online.

Chef Josef Driemel’s Spring Salmon with beet puree, poached beet, panko herb crusted and apple mustard dressing.

Beet puree

Ingredients:

4 large beets

2 shallots

4 cloves garlic

½ cup water

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cube cold butter

1 tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

Instructions:

1. Roast the beets for an hour or more at 500°F.

2. While the beets cool, slice your shallots and garlic. Cook them slowly in the oil with the salt and sugar.

3. Once completely soft add water and beets.

4. Blend the mixture and add the butter a couple cubes at a time.

5. Strain and reserve.

Poaching butter

Ingredients:

1 lb butter

1 leek

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

4 cloves garlic

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

Instructions:

1. Thinly slice leek and garlic.

2. Heat butter with sugar and salt until it clarifies.

3. Add leeks, garlic and lemon juice/zest.

4. Reduce heat and let cook for 30 minutes.

5. Strain and reserve both solids and liquid butter.

Herb crust

Ingredients:

Confit leek and garlic from butter

1 bunch Italian parsley

1 cup panko

1 Bunch chervil

Instructions:

1. Chop herbs, add to panko and confit leeks.

2. Mix until it forms a smooth ball.

3. Allow to rest for an hour. Between two sheets of plastic wrap roll out a thin sheet.

4. Freeze.

Poached beet

Ingredients:

2 beets

2L water

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup sugar

½ cup salt

Instructions:

1. Cook at just under a simmer for about 45 minutes or until tender. Peel and slice to desired size.

Kale with apple mustard dressing

Ingredients:

1 bunch of kale

1 large apple

2 cloves garlic

1 shallot

½ cup white wine vinegar

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 pinch dried thyme

1 tsp salt

3 tablespoon mustard seed

Instructions:

1. Chop and core your apple.

2. Cut garlic, shallot and apple and add vinegar and seasonings all except the mustard seed.

3. Once smooth, put in a small pot and add mustard seed. Simmer for 10 minutes then cool and reserve.

4. Once cool take 1 part dressing and 1 part kale.

5. Dress kale and massage the dressing into the kale.

6. Let sit for 20 minutes before serving.

Salmon

Ingredients:

1 salmon portion

Instructions:

1. Take your portion of salmon and salt it.

2. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

3. Rinse and pat dry with a paper towel.

4. Heat your butter in a shallow pot. Put a small plate at the bottom of your pot to diffuse the heat.

5. Put your salmon into the butter and allow to cook until desired doneness. About 10 minutes for medium around 16 for well done.

6. Crust your salmon with the panko herb crust and serve with kale, beets.