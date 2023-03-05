Recipe: Wildlight Kitchen and Bar’s Celeriac Agnolotti Dish

Send this page to someone via email

Chef Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen + Bar shows how to make a delicious vegetarian celeriac agnolotti.

Ingredients

8oz Celeriac Agnolotti(240g)

14g Minced Shallots

56ml Champagne Vinegar Reduction

28g Cold Cubed Unsalted Butter

3g Salt

84g Seared Maitake Mushrooms

14g Brussel Leaves

15g Shaved Grana Padano

28g Brown Butter Gremolata

Method

1. In a medium-sized pan, add 5g of butter and melt. Add in the minced shallots and cook

until translucent season with a pinch of salt.

2. Deglaze the pan with the champagne vinegar reduction on medium-low heat

slowly reduce to au sec.

3. Drop the frozen agnolotti into the pasta water and cook until floating (3min).

4. Once the shallot mixture has nearly completely evaporated, turn the heat off and let

cool slightly. Add in the cold cubed butter and whisk or swirl the pan constantly until all

of the butter has fully emulsified.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Reheat the maitake mushrooms in a pan with butter and stock, then season with salt.

6. Once the pasta has cooked, add the cooked pasta and coat with the beurre blanc.

Taste and season with salt accordingly.

7. Onto a rimmed plate, scatter the glazed agnolotti and spoon the sauce all over.

8. Place the reheated maitake in between the pasta.

9. Sprinkle with the brown butter gremolata and dressed brussel leaves.

10. Scatter the shaved grana organically.

Additional Components

Brown Butter Gremolata (Yield 750ml)

Ingredients

1 cup of unsalted butter (226g)

3 cups panko breadcrumb (180g)

4 cloves garlic, minced (24g)

½ cup italian parsley leaves, washed, dried, fine chopped (30g)

1 Tbsp lemon zest (6g)

1 tsp kosher salt (6g)

Method

1. In medium rondeaux, brown butter over medium heat

2. Add in breadcrumbs and toast for 3 min

3. Lower heat and add garlic, herbs and lemon zest

Story continues below advertisement

4. Continue cooking until fragrant and breadcrumbs are evenly toasted

5. Season with salt and cool

Celeriac Puree (Yield 500ml)

Ingredients

2 medium celeriac, peeled & large diced (540g)

2 clove garlic, sliced (10g)

½ yellow onion, peeled & diced (90g)

½ shallot, peeled & fine minced (18g)

240ml vegetable stock (240g)

250ml whipping cream (244g)

2Tbsp unsalted butter (28g)

2Tbsp blended oil (26g)

½ t kosher salt (3g)

Method

1. In medium sized pot, heat butter and oil over medium heat

2. Sweat onions, garlic and shallots until translucent

3. Add celeriac and cook for 2-3 mins

4. Add chicken stock and whipping cream and reduce to medium/low heat to simmer with

lid

5. Cook until celeriac is tender and falling apart, about 25-35 min

6. Strain out liquid, and blend all ingredients in a Vitamix on high until completely smooth

7. Adjust with salt and extra liquid if necessary

8. Cool and reserve for service

Story continues below advertisement

Notes

May want to blend in batches to not over work the blender and pass through a sieve if puree is not completely smooth.

Champagne Vinegar Reduction (Yields 500ml)

Ingredients

760g Champagne Vinegar

500g Minced Shallots

5g whole black peppercorns

10g Tarragon sprigs

Method

1. Combine Shallots, peppercorns, Tarragon and vinegar into a sauce pan and

reduce by half, strain and cool.

Celeriac Agnolotti Filled (Yield 40 pieces)

Ingredients

1 Pasta ball

600g Celeriac Puree

1 Egg

15ml Cold Water

56g All Purpose Flour

Method

1. Cut the pasta dough into 2 equal pieces and keep covered. Set up the pasta roller and

flour the work bench, using a rolling pin roll out the dough so that it is thin enough to

pass through the pasta roller.

2. Run through the pasta roller on each setting a minimum of 2 times, folding the rolled

dough over itself if need be to create a uniform pasta sheet. Run the pasta dough

through until the second last setting.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Lay the rolled pasta sheet onto the floured surface, with the celeriac puree in a piping

bag, pipe about a tablespoon of puree half an inch from the bottom of the pasta sheet

and one inch apart leaving and leaving one inch on the start and ends of the dough.

4. Beat the whole egg with a tablespoon of water.

5. Using a pastry brush, paint right above the piped celeriac puree. Take the bottom of

the pasta sheet and gently roll over the piped celeriac puree and gently press the ends

to seal. Fold over once again to hide the sealed edge.

6. Using the sides of your palms, gently push the air out from around the portions. Using

a fluted pastry roll cutter and a ruler, cut a half inch border at the top.

7. Next cut halfway in between each portion and the start and end to completely seal the

portions.

8. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and lightly dust the surface. Lay the portioned

pasta flat and freeze.

9. Once frozen, portion into 225g and place in deli cup containers.

Pasta Dough (Yield 5 dough balls)

Ingredients

1330g All purpose flour

5 Whole Eggs

33 Egg Yolks

75ml Milk

38ml Olive Oil

Method

1. In a large electric mixer with the dough hook attached, add the flour and make a well in

the center.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Mix the whole eggs, egg yolks, milk and olive together and pour into the well of the

flour.

3. On low speed slowly incorporate the flour into the egg mixture, making sure to push

down the sides of the bowl periodically until all the flour has combined.

4. Turn the machine off and scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl to ensure that all the

flour and eggs have combined to form one cohesive dough ball.

5. On medium speed knead the dough for 8 minutes.

6. On a floured surface, turn the dough out of the mixer and hand knead for another 2-3

minutes or until the dough ball is shiny and smooth. When pressed down the dough

should spring back into place.

7. Divide into 5 balls and wrap. Let rest for 30 minutes.