3 injured, 8 displaced in early Saturday morning Vancouver fire

A fire at an apartment building early Saturday morning has injured three people, including a child around the age of five, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue.

The three injured people were taken to hospital, with the child and one other receiving burns to their hands and arms.

The fire ignited around 5 a.m. in an apartment suite that quickly became fully involved in the 1500 block of East 5 Ave.

View image in full screen Fire damaged was contained to one apartment unit, firefighters said. Global News

Vancouver Fire assistant chief Ken Gemmill said that although the investigation is in its infancy, initial reports indicate the fire was accidental and was potentially started by a battery-operated bicycle.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the blaze and ten people have been displaced.

Gemmill told Global News the smoke alarms in the building did activate and is reminding Vancouverites to not leave battery-operated devices, such as e-bikes, plugged in for too long.