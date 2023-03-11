Menu

Fire

3 injured, 8 displaced in early Saturday morning Vancouver fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 1:36 pm
An apartment unit in Vancouver has received extensive damage during an early morning fire.
An apartment unit in Vancouver has received extensive damage during an early morning fire. Global News
A fire at an apartment building early Saturday morning has injured three people, including a child around the age of five, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue.

The three injured people were taken to hospital, with the child and one other receiving burns to their hands and arms.

The fire ignited around 5 a.m. in an apartment suite that quickly became fully involved in the 1500 block of East 5 Ave.

Fire damaged was contained to one apartment unit, firefighters said.
Fire damaged was contained to one apartment unit, firefighters said. Global News

Read more: 1 person injured, 10 others displaced following Vancouver fire

Vancouver Fire assistant chief Ken Gemmill said that although the investigation is in its infancy, initial reports indicate the fire was accidental and was potentially started by a battery-operated bicycle.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the blaze and ten people have been displaced.

Gemmill told Global News the smoke alarms in the building did activate and is reminding Vancouverites to not leave battery-operated devices, such as e-bikes, plugged in for too long.

2 hurt in explosion and underground electrical vault fire in Vancouver
2 hurt in explosion and underground electrical vault fire in Vancouver
