Comments

Fire

1 person injured, 10 others displaced following Vancouver fire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 7:36 pm
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services View image in full screen
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said one person was injured and 10 people were displaced following a fire on Marine Drive Tuesday. Global News
One person was injured and 10 others have been displaced after an early morning fire in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said crews were called at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire at a residential-detached house on the 3600 block of SW Marine Drive.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the roof eves but they were able to enter the house to fight the fire, VFRS said in a release.

Read more: 3-building fire in downtown Vancouver displaces 59 people

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm and more crews were called in to help.

One person was burned on their arm and drove themselves to UBC hospital, VRFS said.

The 10 displaced people have found alternative living arrangements.

BC Hydro probing cause of electrical vault fire in downtown Vancouver

VRFS said the fire started from oil igniting in a pot on the stove in the kitchen but it is not known if the building had working smoke alarms.

“Weather conditions and stalled vehicles made responding and getting to the scene challenging for apparatus,” VRFS added in a statement.

Residents are reminded to always be careful when cooking, ensure a working smoke alarm is on each level and outside each sleeping room and have a home escape plan.

