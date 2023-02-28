1 person injured, 10 others displaced following Vancouver fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was injured and 10 others have been displaced after an early morning fire in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said crews were called at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire at a residential-detached house on the 3600 block of SW Marine Drive.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the roof eves but they were able to enter the house to fight the fire, VFRS said in a release.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm and more crews were called in to help.

One person was burned on their arm and drove themselves to UBC hospital, VRFS said.

The 10 displaced people have found alternative living arrangements.

VRFS said the fire started from oil igniting in a pot on the stove in the kitchen but it is not known if the building had working smoke alarms.

“Weather conditions and stalled vehicles made responding and getting to the scene challenging for apparatus,” VRFS added in a statement.

Residents are reminded to always be careful when cooking, ensure a working smoke alarm is on each level and outside each sleeping room and have a home escape plan.