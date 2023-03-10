Body found at Ladysmith, B.C.’s Davis Lagoon, RCMP say death suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island say they are treating the death of a person found at Davis Lagoon in Ladysmith, B.C., as suspicious.

Mounties said a witness called Ladysmith RCMP on Wednesday when they spotted a body on the lagoon’s shore near Chemainus Road.

Responding officers determined the body may have been there for several days and that the death appeared suspicious, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) said in a media release Friday.

Investigators say a black Toyota Rav4 was also located in the lagoon on Monday.

“It is too early at this stage of the investigation to determine the leading cause of the individual’s death,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said.

“We are looking for anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage from anyone who lives in the Davis Lagoon area from 11:00 p.m. on March 5 to 12:00 p.m. on March 6. We are also looking to speak with anyone with dash cam footage who may have been travelling on the Trans-Canada Hwy during this time passing through Ladysmith and Chemainus.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.