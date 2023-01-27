Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP investigating after woman’s body found roadside

See more sharing options

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a woman’s death after a body was found Friday.

Nanaimo RCMP officers were seen in the Harwood Mines Road area, where police say the body was found around 7 a.m.

Early indicators are pointing at a possible hit and run, police said.

“Investigators stated that while it is early in the investigation, the injuries of the deceased are consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

The body was found by a passerby, who was out on a morning walk, according to police.

The passerby found the body roadside, on the north side of Harewood Mines Road, just south of an overpass.

The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone with possible information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.