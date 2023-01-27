Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP investigating after woman’s body found roadside

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 2:35 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a woman's body was found Friday. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a woman's body was found Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a woman’s death after a body was found Friday.

Nanaimo RCMP officers were seen in the Harwood Mines Road area, where police say the body was found around 7 a.m.

Read more: Car slams into Penticton, B.C. motel after missing a human ‘target’

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Early indicators are pointing at a possible hit and run, police said.

“Investigators stated that while it is early in the investigation, the injuries of the deceased are consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

The body was found by a passerby, who was out on a morning walk, according to police.

The passerby found the body roadside, on the north side of Harewood Mines Road, just south of an overpass.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone with possible information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police issue plea for information in deadly hit and run'
Abbotsford police issue plea for information in deadly hit and run
Related News
Vancouver IslandNanaimoNanaimo RCMPNanaimo BCWoman's body foundBC bodyBC fatalityBody found NanaimoHarwood Mines RoadWoman's body found BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers