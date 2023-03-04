Body found in Maple Ridge, B.C. parking lot deemed suspicious death, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers are investigating the discovery of a body in a parking lot near 122 Avenue.

Police said the body “of a middle-aged man” was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, as officers were notified by BC Emergency Health Services.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crimes unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services are on scene,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“BC Coroners Services attended to assist police with determining the cause of death.”

Even though police said the cause of death is unknown at this time, the death is considered suspicious in nature, and the B.C. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the file.

Mounties are also investigating a secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Truck Road, but did say it is unknown if the two scenes are related.

View image in full screen Meadow Ridge RCMP officers were seen at a secondary location, near Dewdney Truck. Global News

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” Klaussner said.

“When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.