Crime

Body found in Maple Ridge, B.C. parking lot deemed suspicious death, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 7:34 pm
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge, Saturday. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge, Saturday. Global News
Ridge Meadows RCMP officers are investigating the discovery of a body in a parking lot near 122 Avenue.

Police said the body “of a middle-aged man” was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, as officers were notified by BC Emergency Health Services.

Read more: Vancouver police investigating homicide in Killarney neighbourhood

“Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crimes unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services are on scene,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“BC Coroners Services attended to assist police with determining the cause of death.”

Even though police said the cause of death is unknown at this time, the death is considered suspicious in nature, and the B.C. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the file.

Mounties are also investigating a secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Truck Road, but did say it is unknown if the two scenes are related.

Meadow Ridge RCMP officers were seen at a secondary location, near Dewdney Truck. View image in full screen
Meadow Ridge RCMP officers were seen at a secondary location, near Dewdney Truck. Global News

Read more: Vancouver police investigating 4 separate stabbings during 10-hour span

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” Klaussner said.

“When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

