Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police name homicide victim in January SRO killing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Man’s body found in Vancouver SRO deemed homicide'
Man’s body found in Vancouver SRO deemed homicide
Vancouver police are investigating an early morning homicide in the Downtown Eastside. Police say they were called to a single room occupancy building where they found a man's body – Jan 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver’s police department has released the identity of a homicide victim that was killed on Jan. 17, 2023, at a Downtown Eastside single-room occupancy hotel.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Thunder Dennis was found dead inside the West Hotel near East Hastings and Carrall streets shortly before 7 a.m.

Read more: Man found dead inside DTES SRO in Vancouver’s latest homicide: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Previously, police said there is no ongoing risk to the public but have not provided any details regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone with potential information can call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

Click to play video: 'Man’s body found in Vancouver SRO deemed homicide'
Man’s body found in Vancouver SRO deemed homicide
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeBCVancouver homicideBC homicideVancouver SROVancouver police name homicide victimSRO homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers