Vancouver police name homicide victim in January SRO killing

Vancouver’s police department has released the identity of a homicide victim that was killed on Jan. 17, 2023, at a Downtown Eastside single-room occupancy hotel.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Thunder Dennis was found dead inside the West Hotel near East Hastings and Carrall streets shortly before 7 a.m.

Previously, police said there is no ongoing risk to the public but have not provided any details regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone with potential information can call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.