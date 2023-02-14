Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’re investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a Prince George, B.C., home early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 3700-block of Lansdown Road just after midnight, Mounties said in a media release.

Officers arrived to find one woman dead at the scene.

Mounties said they’re now looking to identify two other women who were seen leaving the home around 12:30 a.m.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who saw the women leaving, or who has video shot in the area around the time of the incident.

The investigation is being led by the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, and residents were told to expect a police presence in the area “for some time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.