Vancouver police release image of homicide suspect after fatal fire

Investigators have released an image of the woman they believe is responsible for the death of 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty.

Jeanty was found badly burned in a suspicious fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last month. It was Vancouver’s first homicide of the year, according to police.

The victim was found shortly after midnight on Jan. 3, when Vancouver firefighters responded to a suspicious outdoor fire near Powell Street and Raymur Avenue.

“VPD homicide investigators immediately took over the investigation and have spent more than a month collecting evidence, identifying suspects, and analyzing DNA to identify the victim,” Vancouver police said in a release.

“Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on camera in the Downtown Eastside around the time of the murder.”

Police describe the woman as around five feet eight inches tall, between 120 and 140 pounds, with long dark hair. She was wearing a black Hurley ball cap, a black jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.