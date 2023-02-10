Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police release image of homicide suspect after fatal fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to Downtown Eastside murder'
Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to Downtown Eastside murder
WATCH: Vancouver police have released a photo of a female suspect wanted in the murder of a man on the Downtown Eastside.

Investigators have released an image of the woman they believe is responsible for the death of 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty.

Jeanty was found badly burned in a suspicious fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last month. It was Vancouver’s first homicide of the year, according to police.

Read more: Vancouver Police shoot and kill man ‘behaving erratically’ on Granville Bridge, IIO called in

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The victim was found shortly after midnight on Jan. 3, when Vancouver firefighters responded to a suspicious outdoor fire near Powell Street and Raymur Avenue.

“VPD homicide investigators immediately took over the investigation and have spent more than a month collecting evidence, identifying suspects, and analyzing DNA to identify the victim,” Vancouver police said in a release.

“Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on camera in the Downtown Eastside around the time of the murder.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police release video of suspects sought in Vancouver stabbing, assault

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Police describe the woman as around five feet eight inches tall, between 120 and 140 pounds, with long dark hair. She was wearing a black Hurley ball cap, a black jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating homicide in Chinatown'
VPD investigating homicide in Chinatown
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeDowntown EastsideVancouver homicideVancouver Downtown EastsideVancouver Fatal Firedowntown eastside homicidevancouver suspicious fireVancouver police seeking suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers