West Vancouver police search for suspect in series of cabin break-ins

West Vancouver police are searching for a man they say may be linked to more than a dozen cabin break-ins on Cypress Mountain spanning several months.

Among the 16 reported break-ins, a local resident spotted the unidentified man inside a cabin on July 10, 2022, and took his picture, according to police.

On Nov. 28, 2022, police say the man was caught on CCTV cameras inside another cabin on Hollyburn Ridge.

“This is concerning for the community that enjoys the cabins at Hollyburn Ridge” Const. Nicole Braithwaite said. “We want to make sure that people feel safe going to and spending time at their cabins.”

The man is described as around 30 years old, 150 lbs with a slim build and brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and pants, a white trucker hat and heavy-duty winter snow boots.

Police have released photos of a man they believe is connected to a series of break-ins at cabins on Cypress Mountain. West Vancouver Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information that may lead to finding it is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police non-emergency number and reference file # 22-14159.