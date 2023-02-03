Police release video of suspects sought in Vancouver stabbing, assault

Vancouver police are now turning to the public in hopes of furthering their investigation into a serious assault.
A New Westminster man was stabbed and beaten on Granville Street in mid-January after he tried to help a homeless man from being robbed, police say.
Officials have released pictures and video of three suspects believed to be responsible.
On Jan. 14 around 11 p.m., the 30-year-old victim was near the entrance of Granville Street SkyTrain Station when he saw three men trying to steal a bag from a person who appeared to be homeless.
“When he tried to intervene, he was punched in the face and stabbed in the chest,” Const. Tania Visintin said.
“We have been working to identify the suspects since this incident and are now releasing video surveillance with hopes someone will recognize them and call the police.”
Read more: Homeless man attacked with large rocks at West Vancouver’s Park Royal Mall, police say
Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
The victim was downtown celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to police.
Anyone with possible information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.
Comments