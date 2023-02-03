Menu

Crime

Police release video of suspects sought in Vancouver stabbing, assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 3:26 pm
Helpful citizen is attacked and stabbed on Granville Street
WATCH: Three suspects can be seen taking a hat and bag from a homeless man who appears to be asleep. A 30-year-old man from New Westminster sees it happen and tried to intervene. That's when the three men attack, punching him and then stabbing him in the chest.

Vancouver police are now turning to the public in hopes of furthering their investigation into a serious assault.

A New Westminster man was stabbed and beaten on Granville Street in mid-January after he tried to help a homeless man from being robbed, police say.

Officials have released pictures and video of three suspects believed to be responsible.

Vancouver police have released images of three suspects related to an assault on Granville Street. View image in full screen
Vancouver police have released images of three suspects related to an assault on Granville Street. VPD

On Jan. 14 around 11 p.m., the 30-year-old victim was near the entrance of Granville Street SkyTrain Station when he saw three men trying to steal a bag from a person who appeared to be homeless.

Story continues below advertisement

“When he tried to intervene, he was punched in the face and stabbed in the chest,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We have been working to identify the suspects since this incident and are now releasing video surveillance with hopes someone will recognize them and call the police.”

The victim was downtown celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to police.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact VPD at  604-717-4021.

Support pours in for victims of homophobic rage outside SkyTrain

 

Vancouvervancouver policeVPDGranville StreetVancouver assaultVancouver stabbinggranville skytrain station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

