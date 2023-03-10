Menu

Canada

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith gets new parliamentary assistant role in caucus

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 4:43 pm
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith will now serve as the parliamentary assistant to Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. View image in full screen
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith will now serve as the parliamentary assistant to Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. Office of MPP Dave Smith
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith is changing roles as a parliamentary assistant in the Ontario Progressive Conservative government.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced several changes to his team of parliamentary assistants “to better support the government’s plan to build Ontario.”

Smith will now serve as the parliamentary assistant to Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Neil Lumsden, Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MPP.

Read more: Ontario legislature member is part of alleged Beijing 2019 election-interference network, sources say

Following re-election in June 2022, Smith served as parliamentary assistant to Northern Development Minister and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford. That role now belongs to Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland, Ford announced.

Prior to the 2022 provincial election, Smith was parliamentary assistant to Rickford as minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry.

Other changes announced Friday include:

  • Perth—Wellington MPP Matthew Rae to serve as parliamentary assistant to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.
  • Mississauga—Erin Mills MPP Sheref Sabawy will serve as parliamentary assistant to Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Ross Romano.

Ford said when the legislature resumes, the government house leader will move motions to nominate Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as chair of the standing committee on justice and Don Valley North’s Vincent Ke as chair of the standing committee on social policy.

Doug Ford, Ontario politics, Dave Smith, Ontario PCs, Peterborough-Kawartha, Ontario Progressive Conservatives, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, Vincent Ke
