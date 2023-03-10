Ontario PC MPP removed from position following 2019 election interference allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke from his position as parliamentary assistant, following a Global News report of allegations by intelligence sources that Ke was involved in an election interference network directed by China’s consulate in Toronto.

Ke previously served as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Delivery. He was replaced Friday by Sheref Sabawy, the member for Mississauga—Erin Mills.

While Ke’s role at the ministry was unclear, it deals with consumer protection, business law, privacy and oversees Service Ontario, which issues health cards, driver’s licences and birth certificates, among other services.

“MPP Ke has agreed to take on different parliamentary responsibilities at this time as he makes every effort to clear his name,” said Caitlin Clark, a spokesperson for Premier Ford.

News of the switch came shortly after Global News reported that Ke allegedly served as a financial intermediary for interference operations directed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to sources with knowledge of the investigation into Beijing’s covert efforts during the 2019 federal election.

Ke — who has represented the riding of Don Valley North since 2018 — has denied the allegations.

Approached for comment at Queen’s Park by Global News earlier this week, Ke said he had nothing to do with election interference.

“This is a false accusation. This is racist,” he said. “It’s racist because I was born in China, because I come from China.”

Details of the alleged interference are outlined in a January 2022 Privy Council Office (PCO) report, which asserts that the CCP’s Toronto-area network included 11 or more 2019 federal candidates, 13 or more aides, and an Ontario MPP.

The report does not mention Ke by name but described generally how the alleged network operated.

“A large clandestine transfer of funds earmarked for the federal election from the PRC Consulate in Toronto was transferred to an elected provincial government official via a staff member of a 2019 federal candidate,” the report states.

It did not mention the official or staffer’s names, nor did it specify how much money was involved.

But two sources with knowledge of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service’s (CSIS) investigation into the alleged election-interference network assert that Ke received around $50,000, as part of a larger disbursement — roughly $250,000.

Those sources also say that the amount allegedly originated with the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, which transferred the money through a series of proxies that included a pro-Beijing grassroots group and the staff member to a parliamentarian before supposedly reaching Ke.

The intelligence sources were granted anonymity to speak as they risk prosecution under the Security of Information Act.

Global News could not independently confirm allegations regarding the alleged financial transfer. Moreover, its sources did not provide Global with any further details about how — if at all — the alleged recipients used the funds.

Elected in 2018, Ke became the first-ever Ontario MPP born in mainland China. Frequently cited by Ontario PC party officials as a strong fundraiser, Ke built his profile as a Toronto community leader before running for office.

Vincent Ke’s lawyer, Gavin Tighe, said that the allegations Global News has collected from national security documents and sources are “patently and maliciously false.”

The revelations come as Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government faces intense scrutiny that it failed to act when warned by intelligence services about China’s attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2022 elections.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Friday that it is beginning consultations to create a foreign influence registry.