Crime

Man in ‘critical condition’ after falling from balcony during Vancouver police arrest attempt

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 1:31 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
A man has been seriously injured and remains in critical condition after falling from a balcony Thursday evening in downtown Vancouver.

Police said the man fell from a third-storey window at a single-room occupancy building, landing on the street, during an arrest attempt by officers.

“Officers were called by staff at an SRO near Hastings and Dunlevy just before 12:30 p.m., asking for police assistance to remove a man from the building,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

“Officers were made aware the man had a B.C.-wide warrant.

“While they attempted to speak to the man in the hallway of the building, witnesses saw him fall from his balcony.”

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The provincial watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is now leading the investigation looking into the incident.

IIO is expected to release comments “later (Friday) morning,” staff said.

Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring

More to come…

