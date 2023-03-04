Vancouver police investigating 4 separate stabbings during 10-hour span

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating after four people were stabbed in separate incidents in a 10-hour span.

Two of the stabbings took place in the Downtown Eastside, while one was in the West End and one in the Killarney neighbourhood.

The Killarney neighbourhood stabbing has turned into a homicide investigation and, according to police, it’s the fifth homicide of 2023 in the city.

“These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“With assistance from our forensic identification unit and major crime section, we are continuing to collect evidence that will hopefully lead us to solve each of these crimes.”

Around 10 p.m., officers in the Downtown Eastside responded after a 44-year-old man arrived at the local hospital with “serious stab wounds.”

Investigators believe the incident happened between Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. The suspect in that stabbing has not been identified.

Three hours later, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call that a person had been assaulted south of Davie Village, near Harwood and Burrard streets. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old with multiple stab wounds. Again, a suspect in that incident has not been identified.

Around 6:30 a.m., staff at a shelter near East Hastings and Carrall streets called police to report that a man in his 40s had been stabbed. The suspect in that case was still on the scene when police arrived and was arrested. The man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

“The four cases do not appear connected, and they each remain under investigation,” said Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-4022.