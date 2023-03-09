Menu

Canada

Vancouver Police investigate serious assault near SRO on the Downtown Eastside

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 1:47 am
Chinatown Assault View image in full screen
Vancouver Police are investigating a serious assault that occured Wednesday evening near the Pennsylvania Hotel and SRO by Hastings and Carall Streets. Global News
VPD cruisers converged near the Pennsylvania Hotel and SRO building Wednesday night.

While not providing many details, police have confirmed to Global News they are investigating a serious assault in the area of Carrall and Hastings Streets.

Read more: B.C. tug sinking highlights systemic concerns: TSB

No word yet on injuries, arrests or how many people were involved but there will be more information released Thursday morning, Cst. Tania Visintin told Global News in a statement.

Police taped off another area less than two blocks away at Pender Street and Shanghai Alley.

Read more: Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus

It’s not clear if these two scenes are connected, Global News has reached out to the VPD for more information.

