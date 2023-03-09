Vancouver Police investigate serious assault near SRO on the Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

VPD cruisers converged near the Pennsylvania Hotel and SRO building Wednesday night.

While not providing many details, police have confirmed to Global News they are investigating a serious assault in the area of Carrall and Hastings Streets.

No word yet on injuries, arrests or how many people were involved but there will be more information released Thursday morning, Cst. Tania Visintin told Global News in a statement.

Police taped off another area less than two blocks away at Pender Street and Shanghai Alley.

It’s not clear if these two scenes are connected, Global News has reached out to the VPD for more information.