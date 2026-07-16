Volunteers work year-round for Dartmouth Remembrance Day poppy tribute

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Volunteers in Nova Scotia are marking the Legion’s centennial anniversary and offering a glimpse into the work that goes into creating a cherished Remembrance Day tradition.

Armed with needle, thread, and deft hands, it takes three minutes for volunteers to sew handcrafted poppies onto netting for display.

“Oh, we can get through as a team a lot of poppies every week, and we really enjoy doing it,” said Lyn Kilroy.

The poppy project began in 2020 with a goal of making 2,000 poppies to be put on display at the cenotaph at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth.

2:03 Remembrance Day ceremony at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth

Now, six years later, volunteers work tirelessly year-round to repair and sew on the flowers with the goal of hitting 15,000 for this year’s ceremony in November.

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“Oh, I feel proud and I bring my grandchildren down every year to take a look at what nanna does and it’s very rewarding to be part of this team and this project,” said Kilroy.

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Residents of Oakwood Terrace, a nursing home in Dartmouth, are among those who take part in the project.

For Chantal Beaulieu, the recreation programmer at Oakwood Terrace, the volunteer work not only helps residents celebrate and remember veterans, it also creates a social group.

“We continue this project because it’s so meaningful to so many and it’s important that as a community effort that we remember together the sacrifices, because we are so blessed to live in a country we enjoy freedom and peace,” she said.

“I don’t ever want to take that for granted.”

With the Royal Canadian Legion celebrating 100 years, Oakwood took the opportunity to share Canada’s military history with residents.

“The Legion is there to help support you … you should look up the history of those who served and gave us the freedom we have today and that’s what the Legion represents,” said David Crocker, president of the Atlantic Canadian Red Ensign History Association.

While Remembrance Day is still months away, Beaulieu has her eyes set on the future. She hopes volunteers will one day be able to create 20,000 poppies in the years to come.

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“I think we’ll reach it. I just want to continue growing it, but also finding new ways to share it.”