Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

B.C. tug sinking highlights systemic concerns: TSB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 3:30 pm
Charley Cragg (left) and Capt. Troy Pearson were killed on Feb. 11, 2021 when the MV Ingenika sank in rough seas in off the coast of northern B.C. View image in full screen
Charley Cragg (left) and Capt. Troy Pearson were killed on Feb. 11, 2021 when the MV Ingenika sank in rough seas in off the coast of northern B.C. Images courtesy of Genevieve Cragg and Judy Carlick-Pearson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The deaths of two men after their tugboat sank off British Columbia’s coast have prompted recommendations from the Transportation Safety Board for all such small vessels in Canada.

The tug Ingenika was towing a loaded barge in a narrow channel along the northern coast when poor weather affected its ability to tow and maintain speed, and the safety board’s report says the tug started taking on water.

The three men aboard were able to abandon ship, but only one person made it to the life raft and the bodies of the pilot and deck hand were recovered hours later by search and rescue crews.

Transportation Safety Board chair Kathy Fox says it has investigated six occurrences of similar-sized tugs since 2015 and their systemic safety issues have been on its safety watchlist for 13 years.

The board makes four recommendations, including that tugs under 15 gross tonnes undergo regular inspections, that owners and operators assess risks adequately and that the Pacific Pilotage Authority ensure that only qualified crew members are allowed to pilot a vessel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '$62,000 in penalties issued after fatal tugboat sinking'
$62,000 in penalties issued after fatal tugboat sinking

Read more: Beloved B.C. captain, crew member lost in fatal tugboat incident remembered 1 year later

Fox says the Ingenika investigation highlights ongoing concerns and Transport Canada needs to increase surveillance of the vessel class and require owners and operators to assess risks adequately.

Trending Now

Troy Pearson, the 58-year-old pilot, and 25-year-old crew member Charley Cragg died in the water after the vessel sank in February 2021.

Charges under the Workers Compensation Act were laid last month against the tug company, Wainwright Marine Services, and one of its senior officials, alleging violations of occupational health and safety regulations.

More on Canada
Transportation Safety BoardDisasterTSBIngenikacharley craggTroy PearsonBC tugboatBC tugboat sinkingIngenika sinkingBC tugboat accidentIngenika sinking report
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers