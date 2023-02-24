Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing downtown Vancouver security guard with needle: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 5:16 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman has been arrested after a Vancouver security guard was stabbed with a hypodermic needle Thursday.

Vancouver police said the reported assault took place in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood around 4:30 p.m. near Main and East Hastings streets.

The 62-year-old security guard was stabbed in the arm and was taken to hospital, police said.

When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect upon arrival who refused to drop the needle despite commands from police.

“A less-lethal beanbag shotgun was deployed during the arrest,” said Vancouver police staff said in a release.

“Cheyenne Harvey, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault.”

Harvey remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

Vancouvervancouver policeDowntown EastsideDTESVancouver stabbingBean Bag GunVancouver needle stabbing
