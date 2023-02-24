Woman arrested after stabbing downtown Vancouver security guard with needle: police

See more sharing options

A woman has been arrested after a Vancouver security guard was stabbed with a hypodermic needle Thursday.

Vancouver police said the reported assault took place in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood around 4:30 p.m. near Main and East Hastings streets.

The 62-year-old security guard was stabbed in the arm and was taken to hospital, police said.

When officers responded to the call, they found the suspect upon arrival who refused to drop the needle despite commands from police.

“A less-lethal beanbag shotgun was deployed during the arrest,” said Vancouver police staff said in a release.

“Cheyenne Harvey, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault.”

Harvey remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.