Canada

Vancouver firefighters rappel down building to rescue trapped window washers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 9:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Window washer rescued from downtown Vancouver office tower'
Window washer rescued from downtown Vancouver office tower
WATCH: Being a window washer on a Vancouver office tower can be heart-stopping at the best of times -- more so when something goes wrong. Two workers became trapped when their platform froze midway up a new building at Georgia and Homer, across from the library.
There were some heart-stopping moments Thursday afternoon for a pair of window washers trapped on a mechanical lift platform in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to perform a technical rescue on the building at Georgia and Homer streets around 1:45 p.m., after the workers’ platform froze midway up the building’s exterior.

Read more: Firefighters called to perform technical rescue in downtown Vancouver

Firefighters had to rappel from the top of the building to the platform, then lower the workers to a landing below.

“As you can see from the layout of the exterior where it’s not just a flat surface to it, it adds that extra layer of complexity and our highly-trained crews were able to overcome that by going to the top of the building and being able to overcome the challenges from the exterior layout and get down to those people who were basically on an immobilized platform,” VFRS Capt. Matthew Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a very high-risk manoeuvre, and it is obviously dangerous putting crews outside the building and going down that significant distance to them, a lot of technical aspects to that to make sure everyone is safe.”

The entire rescue took an hour to complete, and firefighters said no one was injured.

