Crime

Edmonton police confirm actions of Moose Jaw Warriors players not criminal

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:07 pm
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed that the acts of four Moose Jaw Warriors players, were not criminal in nature. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed that the acts of four Moose Jaw Warriors players, were not criminal in nature. The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed that the acts of four Moose Jaw Warriors players were not considered criminal.

“Police have looked into the matter and believe the incident to be non-criminal in nature,” Edmonton police said in a statement to Global News. “As such, we have no further comment.”

Read more: 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely

A WHL release on Feb. 11 stated four members of the Moose Jaw Warriors were suspended indefinitely by the league after potential violations of team rules and the WHL standard of conduct policy.

Overage goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman and Edmonton Oilers prospect Max Wanner, and rookies Lynden Lakovic and Marek Howell are all currently suspended.

There have been no details as to what the potential violations would be.

Global News has reached out to the WHL regarding the players’ suspension and is awaiting a response.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Benson

