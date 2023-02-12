Menu

Sports

4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended indefinitely

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 1:00 pm
A file photo of the WHL logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the WHL logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Four members of the Moose Jaw Warriors organization have been suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League.

Overage goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman and Edmonton Oilers prospect Max Wanner, and rookies Lynden Lakovic and Marek Howell are all suspended.

The suspension comes pending an investigation into “possible violations of team rules and the WHL standard of conduct policies,” the WHL said in a release.

There is no word if the investigation will be completed by the Warriors, the WHL or a third party.

There is also no news on what the nature of the potential violations would be.

The Moose Jaw Warriors lost 8-4 to the Regina Pats on Saturday night.

