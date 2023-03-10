Canadian airports, airlines brace for spring travel surge

Send this page to someone via email

Airports and airlines are preparing for a surge in passengers ahead of spring break after the industry has struggled to meet explosions of demand at peak times over the past year.

As March break kicks off in Ontario this weekend, travellers hope to avoid a repeat of the snaking lines, lost luggage and hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations that beset them last summer and during the winter holidays.

March is busy for the airline industry as provincial spring breaks fall throughout the month.

Severe staffing shortages and high attrition rates were among the factors conspiring to snarl air travel as the sector began recovering from COVID-19 restrictions in 2022.

Last week, Toronto’s Pearson airport announced it would cap the number of flights during peak hours in order to “flatten out” daily crests and smooth the flow of passengers.

But even before March began, delay levels at Canadian airports fell short of some of their U.S. peers.

In February, the percentage of on-time departures in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal fell well below that of airports in Seattle, Chicago, New York City and Boston, according to statistics from travel data company OAG.

“It doesn’t bode well, given that February is traditionally a quiet time of year, that in the case of the three largest Canadian airports somewhere in the vicinity of four out of every 10 flights were delayed,” said former Air Canada chief operating officer Duncan Dee.

Airlines and the two federal agencies responsible for airport security screeners and border officers say they are adequately staffed, though some hedged their confidence.

“While we are well staffed and prepared for the spring and summer travel seasons, it’s important to note that wait times at any airport can occur for various reasons, even when staffing levels are optimal, and can fluctuate throughout the day based on passenger volume/number of flights,” said Suzanne Perseo, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), in an email.

She said the agency has 8,456 screening officers and recruits at airports across the country, versus 8,284 screeners in 2019.

Stephen Jones, CEO of budget carrier Flair Airlines, said last week that staff turnover is one of the biggest hurdles in an industry that requires substantial training and skills across much of its workforce.

“Pilots are heavily in demand, and mobile … The other part really is the airport labour force, whether it’s the baggage handlers or check-in _ not so much attracting people necessarily, but the level of attrition,” he said at a press conference.

“Mechanics are another that’s very much in demand _ the maintenance engineers _ a little bit similar to pilots.”

Spring break travel demand is up 75 per cent year over year, according to travel search engine Kayak, which based its figures on searches rather than ticket purchases.

The most-searched destinations were Paris, New York City, London, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Fla., and Las Vegas.