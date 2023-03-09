Vancouver airport reminding passengers to plan ahead for busy spring break

Send this page to someone via email

Jetting off on a spring-break getaway? Vancouver International Airport officials are reminding passengers to plan ahead.

Officials said they expect around 880,000 passengers to travel through the airport from March 10-24, which is around 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“During this period, YVR is expecting an average of 58,705 passengers per day with March 15 and March 24 projected as the busiest dates,” staff said in a release.

The most popular destinations domestically include Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton.

For those travelling to the U.S., the most popular destinations are Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kahului, Honolulu and Las Vegas.

The most popular international destinations include Hong Kong, Cancun, Tokyo, Delhi and London.

To make airport and air travel easier for passengers, YVR said people should use the four “travel technologies” to enhance their journey:

U.S. Customs Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app: U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the MPC app allowing travellers to submit information digitally before moving through the border process.

YVR Express: Passengers travelling domestically or to the U.S. can schedule a specific time for security screening up to 72 hours before their flight by using YVR Express.

JetSet valet parking: Having a parking plan is an important step to consider before driving to YVR. Passengers travelling to the airport by car are now able to reserve their spot for JetSet’s 24-7 valet parking facility at yvr.ca/parking.

ArriveCan app: By using the ArriveCan app to submit customs and immigration declarations in advance of arrival, travellers will gain access to the Advance CBSA Declaration express lanes at the airport when they arrive in Canada and save time through the border clearance process.

Passengers are still encouraged to arrive up to two hours ahead of their flights for domestic travel and three hours for international and U.S. flights.

The airport also notes that for those picking up travellers arriving from within Canada, the pickup area has been temporarily relocated to Level 1 as construction is taking place on Level 2.