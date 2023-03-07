Menu

Canada

London International Airport announces new flight to B.C. taking off this spring

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 8:31 am
London International Airport . View image in full screen
London International Airport . Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
The London International Airport is adding some additional flights ahead of its summer lineup with new routes to British Columbia set to take the skies this spring.

Beginning May 22, Swoop will launch two non-stop services per week from London to Abbotsford, B.C., on Fridays and Sundays. The airport says that the flights will increase to four per week starting on June 26.

Read more: London, Ont. airport to offer more winter flights with Swoop

“The London International Airport is thrilled to announce non-stop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

Trending Now

Bob Cummings, president of Swoop, added that “as Canada’s leading ultra-not-expensive airline, we’re proud to be expanding service this summer from London International Airport to Abbotsford International Airport.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Affordability, accessibility, and convenience are a key focus as our ultra-not-expensive flights enable more Canadians to explore from coast to coast,” he said.

Currently, the airport is offering non-stop service to Orlando, Fla., Cancun, Mexico, as well as continued service to Edmonton, until April through the airline.

More information can be found on the London International Airport website.

