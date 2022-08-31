Menu

Canada

London, Ont. airport to offer more winter flights with Swoop

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:33 am
The entrance and sign to London International Airport on July 19, 2017. View image in full screen
The entrance and sign to London International Airport on July 19, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

As the colder seasons approach, Londoners can still fly south for the winter in the coming months

London International Airport officials say Swoop flights are set to provide “non-stop service” to Orlando, Fla., Cancun, Mexico, as well as continued service to Edmonton.

Read more: Winter flights to warmer locales to return to London, Ont. airport in December

“The London International Airport and Swoop saw strong growth through 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 prior to the pandemic restrictions,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of London International Airport, in a statement.

“It is amazing to have Swoop back offering these incredible destinations at low rates from your local easy and comfortable airport.”

Swoop flights will operate two weekly flights to Orlando from Dec. 4 to April 2, 2023, and two weekly flights to Cancun from Dec. 3 to April 29, 2023.

Additionally, three weekly flights to Edmonton will continue through to Jan. 8, 2023.

“Since 2018, we’ve had the pleasure to grow our presence in London alongside the London International Airport team,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop.

“We know residents of London value connectivity from their home airport, and so we’re proud to offer more ultra-low fare options for sun getaways with our new non-stop service to Orlando and Cancun.”

More information can be found on the London International Airport website.

