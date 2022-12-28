Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The tale of Bunbun, stranded at Vancouver’s airport, has happy ending in Edmonton

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 8:56 pm
A stuffed rabbit is seen at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., in a Dec. 20, 2022, handout photo. The rabbit, which was found at Vancouver International Airport, is on its way home to its family staying in Edmonton for the holidays. View image in full screen
A stuffed rabbit is seen at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., in a Dec. 20, 2022, handout photo. The rabbit, which was found at Vancouver International Airport, is on its way home to its family staying in Edmonton for the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Celia Taylor

It’s been a chaotic Christmas for many travellers across the country, including one fluffy passenger who was separated from their family and stranded at Vancouver’s airport.

But a spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport says the saga of Bunbun the stuffed rabbit has a happy ending, with the toy now on its way back to its young owner.

Bunbun’s tale went viral after Alberta Senator Paula Simons tweeted a photo of the rabbit which she said had been found by her daughter at YVR on Dec. 20.

Simons’ daughter Celia Taylor says she dropped the bunny off at guest services.

Three days later a woman responded to Simons on Twitter to declare that Bunbun belonged to her toddler son, sharing photos of the pair together and a boarding pass as proof.

Story continues below advertisement

YVR’s spokesperson says the airport reached out to the woman, and on Tuesday Bunbun was sent to the family in Edmonton, where they are visiting from New Zealand.

Simons says she’s pleased the story has a happy ending.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“I knew everybody at the airport was having one of the worst days. I was really touched that with everything they had going on, with so much stress, the airport sort of took on this challenge,” said Simons.

READ MORE: Passengers languish in Vancouver’s airport after flights cancelled

Taylor, whose had two flights from Vancouver to Edmonton cancelled twice last week, said airport workers deserve praise for dealing with the travel chaos at YVR, triggered by last week’s heavy snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have all done much more than I did in bringing one bunny to the last round,” said Taylor.

Click to play video: 'Many travellers in Edmonton still facing flying disruptions'
Many travellers in Edmonton still facing flying disruptions
TravelSocial MediaAir TravelToysVancouver International Airporttravel delaysStuffed AnimalsAir travel delaysPaula SimonsBunBunStuffed rabbit
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers