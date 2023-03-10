Menu

Health

Grace Hospital doctors beg Manitoba for staffing help to ensure patient safety

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 11:16 am
Grace Hospital Winnipeg View image in full screen
The Grace Hospital is seen in this file photo. Josh Arason / Global News
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital are begging the province for staffing help in the name of patient safety.

In a letter signed by 45 doctors at the Grace and obtained exclusively by 680 CJOB, they say there was a resident doctor working on the medicine ward overnight to look after 100 or so patients, but that position was taken away last year.

As a result, the doctors say, there’s been a rise in critical incidents, and a temporary solution — in which a doctor from the intensive care unit can be called in to help — isn’t working.

Read more: Staff warned incident like Monday’s Winnipeg ER death would happen, nurses’ union says

According to the letter, some of the doctors no longer feel comfortable working at the west Winnipeg hospital due to after-hours patient safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and the provincial health minister for a response.

More to come.

