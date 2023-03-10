Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 after finding hoard of guns in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

An assault call that turned out to be unsubstantiated led RCMP in The Pas, Man., to a treasure trove of improperly stored firearms — and seven arrests.

Police said they were initially called to a home on Hill Place in the northern Manitoba community early Tuesday to investigate an assault.

While they determined no assault had taken place, they did spot firearms strewn all over — several of which were loaded. One of the guns was later determined to have been reported stolen in a 2022 break-and-enter in the area.

Five men and two women were arrested at the scene, and a search of the property led to the seizure of firearms and explosives, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.