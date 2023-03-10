Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 after finding hoard of guns in The Pas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:26 am
Weapons seized by RCMP in The Pas, Man. View image in full screen
Weapons seized by RCMP in The Pas, Man. Manitoba RCMP
An assault call that turned out to be unsubstantiated led RCMP in The Pas, Man., to a treasure trove of improperly stored firearms — and seven arrests.

Police said they were initially called to a home on Hill Place in the northern Manitoba community early Tuesday to investigate an assault.

While they determined no assault had taken place, they did spot firearms strewn all over — several of which were loaded. One of the guns was later determined to have been reported stolen in a 2022 break-and-enter in the area.

Read more: Cleaning staff discover loaded handgun in Winnipeg hotel room, police say

Five men and two women were arrested at the scene, and a search of the property led to the seizure of firearms and explosives, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police receive provincial funding for firearms tracing'
Winnipeg police receive provincial funding for firearms tracing

 

