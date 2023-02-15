Menu

Crime

Cleaning staff discover loaded handgun in Winnipeg hotel room, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 3:00 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two people from Grand Rapids, Man., are facing a number of firearm-related offences when cleaning staff found a loaded handgun in their Winnipeg hotel room.

Police said they responded to the Polo Park-area hotel on Tuesday afternoon and arrested the duo who had failed to check out on time.

Officers seized a loaded .40 calibre Glock handgun with equipment to convert it to fully-automatic fire.

Trending Now

A man and a woman, both 22, have each been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceFirearmscrime in winnipegweapons chargesHandgunsWinnipeg gunsGrand Rapids
