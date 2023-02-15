Cleaning staff discover loaded handgun in Winnipeg hotel room, police say

Two people from Grand Rapids, Man., are facing a number of firearm-related offences when cleaning staff found a loaded handgun in their Winnipeg hotel room.
Police said they responded to the Polo Park-area hotel on Tuesday afternoon and arrested the duo who had failed to check out on time.
Officers seized a loaded .40 calibre Glock handgun with equipment to convert it to fully-automatic fire.
A man and a woman, both 22, have each been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
