Trending Now

Crime

Teens charged in Toronto high school shooting face new robbery charges in Peel Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2023 7:14 am
Click to play video: 'Student shot outside Weston Collegiate Institute'
Student shot outside Weston Collegiate Institute
WATCH: A shooting in the parking lot of a Toronto high school has left a student in critical condition. Caryn Lieberman reports – Feb 16, 2023
Two teenagers accused in a shooting at a Toronto area high school last month are now facing new charges following a Peel Regional Police investigation into a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.

Police say at least two currency exchange shops in Peel Region were robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 3, and the alleged suspects took off in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the same two suspects are believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton, Ont. on Feb. 16.

Police allege that following the carjacking, the suspects then drove to Toronto’s Weston Collegiate Institute, where a 15-year-old student was shot in the school’s parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Both suspects were arrested at a home in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 17, and charged with several firearms-related offences, including attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

Trending Now

On March 9, the two 17-year-old boys, both from Brampton, Ont. appeared in court to face additional charges, which include two counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Police say they expect to lay further charges as a result of the ongoing investigation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

