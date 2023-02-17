2 teens charged with attempted murder after shooting at Toronto high school

Send this page to someone via email

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged after a shooting at a Toronto high school left another teen injured, police say.

Toronto police were called to Weston Collegiate Institue in the Pine Street and MacDonald Avenue area just after noon on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, police Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters two suspects were seen driving a grey Hyundai Elantra.

Proctor accuse the driver of shooting a victim “multiple times” from the vehicle in the parking lot.

According to Proctor, the victim — a 15-year-old student at the school — was shot in the torso.

Proctor said the victim was taken to hospital where he remains “critically stable.”

According to Proctor, police later located the suspect vehicle in Peel Region.

Officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in a carjacking in the region earlier on Thursday, prior to the shooting.

Proctor said officers, with help from the Peel Regional Police, identified the suspects and an address.

A search warrant was executed at the address in Peel Region on Friday morning, Proctor said.

According to Proctor, two 17-year-old boys have been taken into custody.

Proctor said a loaded, 9-mm firearm was also seized during the search.

The teens have each been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Proctor said “further charges may be pending,” depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Proctor said.