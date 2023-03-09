Menu

Canada

Federal Court approves $2.8B settlement between Ottawa, Indigenous day scholars

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 7:50 pm
Here's how money from a $2.8B class action residential school settlement will be used
WATCH: Here's how money from a $2.8B class action residential school settlement will be used – Jan 28, 2023
A Federal Court judge has approved a $2.8 billion settlement agreement between the Canadian government and plaintiffs representing 325 First Nations whose members went to residential day schools.

Justice Ann Marie McDonald said in her ruling issued Thursday that the settlement is intended to help take steps to reverse the losses of language, culture and heritage through an Indigenous-led not-for-profit body.

She called the agreement “historic,” and “transformational,” adding that the settlement does not release the Canadian government from future lawsuits related to children who have died or disappeared at residential schools.

Read more: Ottawa announces $2.8 billion settlement of B.C. day-scholar suit

The federal government originally reached the settlement with the plaintiffs in January, but Federal Court also needed to approve the agreement.

The lawsuit was originally brought forth by two B.C. First Nations, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the shishalh, more than a decade ago.

Those members were ineligible for the 2006 settlement reached between Canada and full-time students at the schools.

The settlement now goes into an appeal period, after which the money will be transferred to a not-for-profit fund managed by a board of Indigenous leaders.

More to come…

IndigenousFirst NationsResidential SchoolsFederal CourtIndigenous CanadaResidential schools CanadaFirst Nations Canadaday scholarsFirst Nations settlementfirst nations court settlementindigenous court settlementresidential school day scholarsresidential schools lawsuitresidential schools settlement
