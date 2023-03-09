‘It makes me sick’: Mother of man who died after alleged escort drugging speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a man who died after allegedly being drugged by a Metro Vancouver escort is speaking out about the woman accused in her son’s death.

Jessica Nicole Renee Kane, 31, is facing 25 charges dating back to 2021 including theft, fraud, extortion and administering a stupefying or overpowering substance over allegations she drugged and robbed clients.

She’s also charged with manslaughter in the death of Dustin Lefebvre, who died after being allegedly drugged.

Kane was not in Surrey Provincial Court for a scheduled appearance Thursday morning. An application for warrant on her file won’t be heard until March 23.

“She should be arrested and put back in prison, and keep her there until she stands in court for the manslaughter charge. That’s where she should remain,” Lefebvre’s mother Kelley Wright told Global News.

Kane is currently out on $50,000 bail.

She is further accused of drugging another man in January and stealing thousands of dollars along with watches and an iPad, while on bail related to previous charges.

She was charged with robbery and administering an overpowering drug in that case as well, and was released on bail again last month.

When Global News caught up with Kane in February, she refused to comment other than to say, “You don’t know the background.”

“The judges I guess don’t have any common sense or don’t think it’s that serious, but it makes me sick,” Wright said.

“It just doesn’t make sense that she’s out again. Nothing is happening. This has been two years now and there is no court date. They’re just trying to revoke her bail is what’s happening now. How long does it take before she’s actually in court on these charges of manslaughter? And I will be in court when that happens.”

Lefebvre, a father of two and a popular and successful businessman who owned his own plumbing company, died in February 2021.

Wright said he was drugged and died of heart failure. Two people who were allegedly with him at the time called 911 but left before anyone arrived and took his phone, wallet and credit card, Wright said.

“I can hardly say Dustin’s name most of the time,” Wright said through tears, adding he was “happy, easy going, generous, just a really nice guy.”

“We miss him every day, every single day, all of us.”

Global News has learned Kane is also under investigation in Alberta. Sources say Edmonton Police homicide detectives were in BC in the fall of 2022 and Surrey RCMP were in Edmonton last year. Neither agency is commenting. No charges have been laid in Alberta.

No charges have been filed in relation to alleged offences in Alberta.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

— with files from Rumina Daya