Up to 20 centimetres of snow possible in southern Alberta this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Communities in southern Alberta could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow Friday and Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement for all areas south of Calgary, forecasting that snow will begin near the U.S.-Canadian border on Friday and spread north through the day.

“The heaviest snow is forecast to occur near and along Highway 1 between Calgary and the Alberta-Saskatchewan border Friday afternoon and evening,” the agency said.

2:06 Wind wreaking havoc on southern Alberta farmland, erosion a concern

Southern Albertans can also expect winds from the east with gusts of up to 60 km/h, which combined with snow, may cause low visibility, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada added that because the weather system is on a variable track, it may shift further south, limiting snowfall amounts.