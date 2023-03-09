Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Ontario, charged with murder in death of Halifax teen

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: March 8'
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 8
Global News at 6 Halifax from March 8, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old man from Halifax has been arrested in Ontario and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a teen last year.

Halifax Regional Police were initially called in the early morning hours of April 16, 2022 to the 2400-block of Brunswick Street.

Officers found the body of a victim, who had been shot.

Read more: 18-year-old Halifax man identified as Brunswick Street homicide victim

The victim was later identified as Simon Joseph Morrison, 18, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Nearly a year later, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Keishawn Elton Jerius Stephenson, 19, this past Monday.

By Wednesday, investigators along with the York Regional Police arrested Stephenson in Markham, Ont. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court next week.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Halifax police investigate homicide after man shot on Brunswick Street

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident, and police are not looking for additional suspects,” HRP said in a news release.

“Our thoughts remain with Simon’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

More on Crime
Second Degree MurderFatal ShootingHalifax crimeSimon Joseph MorrisonBrunswick Street fatal shootingBrunswick street shootingKeishawn Elton Jerius StephensonSimon Joseph Morrison murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers