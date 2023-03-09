Man arrested in Ontario, charged with murder in death of Halifax teen

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old man from Halifax has been arrested in Ontario and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a teen last year.

Halifax Regional Police were initially called in the early morning hours of April 16, 2022 to the 2400-block of Brunswick Street.

Officers found the body of a victim, who had been shot.

The victim was later identified as Simon Joseph Morrison, 18, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Nearly a year later, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Keishawn Elton Jerius Stephenson, 19, this past Monday.

By Wednesday, investigators along with the York Regional Police arrested Stephenson in Markham, Ont. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court next week.

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident, and police are not looking for additional suspects,” HRP said in a news release.

“Our thoughts remain with Simon’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.