Police release photo of vehicle after hit-and-run in Toronto leaves woman seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for information after a hit-and-run in Toronto left a woman with serious injuries.

Toronto police said on Feb. 27 at around 7:26 p.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been struck in the Dufferin Street and Kennard Avenue area.

Officers said a pedestrian was crossing Dufferin Street, westbound on the north crosswalk.

Read more: Shocking video shows person hanging onto back of truck on QEW

According to police, a dark SUV was travelling westbound on Kennard Avenue, and turned right to head northbound on Dufferin Street when it allegedly struck the pedestrian.

Officers said the pedestrian was dragged under the vehicle, before becoming dislodged and coming to rest on the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver allegedly fled northbound on Dufferin Street, towards Finch Avenue West.

Police are seeking to locate a vehicle and its driver after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The pedestrian — a 63-year-old woman — sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma centre, officers said.

Police have now released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information or who may have security or dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.