Canada

Shocking video shows person hanging onto back of truck on QEW

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'OPP investigating after video shows person holding onto back of truck on QEW'
OPP investigating after video shows person holding onto back of truck on QEW
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a person was seen hanging onto the back of a truck travelling along the Queen Elizabeth Way early Wednesday.
A shocking video released by Ontario Provincial Police shows a person hanging onto the back of a truck travelling on the Queen Elizabeth Way early Wednesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the video was captured shortly after midnight on the westbound QEW near Burloak Drive.

Schmidt said the driver of the car then motioned to the truck driver that something was wrong and the truck pulled over onto the shoulder.

“As he stopped, the male, (who) was described as wearing a black jacket and grey pants, jumped off the back of a trailer and was last seen running up the ramp to Burloak Drive,” Schmidt said.

Burlington OPP officers were called and searched the area looking for the male, but he wasn’t found.

“The truck driver advised that he had last loaded and stopped at the yard in Milton about half an hour earlier and has no idea when or how this person jumped on the back of the trailer and hitched a ride,” Schmidt said.

“Certainly a very dangerous behaviour. Something that we don’t ever want to see and certainly could cause serious injuries or even death if there was a collision or he fell from the trailer.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact Burlington OPP.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceqewQueen Elizabeth WayburloakPerson hanging onto back of truckperson holding onto back of truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

