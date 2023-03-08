Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 charged after $450K in fentanyl, cocaine seized in Hamilton drug investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 8:16 am
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Close to $450,000 in high concentrated fentanyl and cocaine were seized Mar 3, 2023 in a drug investigation Hamilton police say is not over yet. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are facing multiple charges in a drug investigation in which police say they seized $450,000 in high-concentration fentanyl and cocaine.

Hamilton police say the probe is ongoing despite the arrest of a 27-year-old Hamilton man and a 47-year-old Grimsby woman early Friday at an undisclosed residence in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives say the bust was tied to a ring distributing drugs in the city but also extended into areas across southwestern Ontario.

Trending Now

A firearm, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a motor vehicle were also seized, police say.

Read more: Hamilton to begin installing signs for new truck route

A Hamilton man is facing close to 20 charges, including 11 firearm charges, possession of fentanyl and cocaine, and failing to comply with probation.

The Grimsby woman is facing about a dozen similar charges.

Click to play video: 'Opposition criticizes Trudeau’s plan to probe foreign interference'
Opposition criticizes Trudeau’s plan to probe foreign interference
HamiltonFentanylHamilton newsHamilton PoliceCocaineDrug Traffickingdrug investigationFirearm Seizureshamilton drug investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers