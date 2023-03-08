2 charged after $450K in fentanyl, cocaine seized in Hamilton drug investigation

Two people are facing multiple charges in a drug investigation in which police say they seized $450,000 in high-concentration fentanyl and cocaine.
Hamilton police say the probe is ongoing despite the arrest of a 27-year-old Hamilton man and a 47-year-old Grimsby woman early Friday at an undisclosed residence in the city.
Detectives say the bust was tied to a ring distributing drugs in the city but also extended into areas across southwestern Ontario.
A firearm, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a motor vehicle were also seized, police say.
A Hamilton man is facing close to 20 charges, including 11 firearm charges, possession of fentanyl and cocaine, and failing to comply with probation.
The Grimsby woman is facing about a dozen similar charges.
