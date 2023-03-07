Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cherryville, B.C. residents say potholes a safety issue

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Cherryville residents say potholes pose a safety issue'
Cherryville residents say potholes pose a safety issue
Cherryville residents say potholes pose a safety issue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Potholes are often an unfortunate side effect of spring, but Cherryville, B.C., residents say what they are dealing with is not just a nuisance but a safety hazard.

Residents are calling for more action to repair or replace the pitted and crumbling surface of Sugar Lake Road before someone gets hurt.

Read more: Road review: How Edmonton’s pothole season is shaping up

“The potholes are getting so deep that there is a lot of damage caused to vehicles and we are just worried about the safety of everybody,” said resident Lee Laviolette.

Fellow Sugar Lake Road resident Tim Staker said he slows down dramatically when driving the road to protect his vehicle.

“You’ve got to be all over the road to do that. That just increases the danger [when] people [are] drifting back and forth,” Staker said.
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Victoria B.C. considering purchasing AI app to help detect potholes

Cherryville resident Connie Foisy said the rural road is also a school bus route.

Trending Now

“We’ve heard a few stories… that there has been a few close calls to head-on collisions from people swerving,” Foisy said.

A staff member for the road contracting company told Global News the business patches as it can, but patching is difficult until the snow clears and it’s currently the season when potholes are widespread.

Residents want to see patching done, but feel the road has deteriorated to the point it needs to be fully repaved.

“I’ve talked to the ministry a couple times and they keep just saying there is no money, no money, no money to fix anything. Something’s got to happen or there is going to be a serious accident,” Laviolette said.

Read more: Potholes are popping up on Penticton roads earlier than in the past

In a statement, the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the “freeze-thaw cycles this winter have been particularly hard on paved surfaces.”

The government said two sections of Sugar Lake Rd. are scheduled for “road base repair and asphalt resurfacing” this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the meantime, the contractor will be carrying out patching to ensure safe travel on the road,” the statement said.

“Sugar Lake Road is on the ministry’s priority list for future resurfacing.”

Road SafetyPotholesRoad ConditionsOkanagan NewsCherryvillePot HolesCherryville Road ConditionsSugar Lake Rd.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers