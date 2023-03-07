Chilliwack, B.C. massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP say a former registered massage therapist is facing a pair of sexual assault charges.

Mounties allege the assaults took place at Darcy Ferrier’s Chilliwack business, Dawning Relief, where he worked as an RMT.

Ferrier is no longer working as a massage therapist, police said.

Mounties said they believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have yet to come forward, and are urging anyone who has yet to speak with police to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611.

