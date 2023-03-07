Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Chilliwack, B.C. massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:22 pm
massage therapy
A file photo of a massage session. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP say a former registered massage therapist is facing a pair of sexual assault charges.

Mounties allege the assaults took place at Darcy Ferrier’s Chilliwack business, Dawning Relief, where he worked as an RMT.

Read more: Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assaulting female client

Ferrier is no longer working as a massage therapist, police said.

Mounties said they believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have yet to come forward, and are urging anyone who has yet to speak with police to contact them.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611.

Click to play video: 'Province to introduce legislation over intimate images being shared without consent'
Province to introduce legislation over intimate images being shared without consent

 

Advertisement
Sexual AssaultChilliwackChilliwack RCMPmassage therapist chargedRMTregistered massage therapistchilliwack massage therapistrmt charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers