Crime

Gary Johnston, convicted in brutal 1998 Surrey murder, dies in B.C. prison

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 6:31 pm
Gary Donald Johnston has died in a B.C. prison. View image in full screen
Gary Donald Johnston has died in a B.C. prison. Global News
A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has died in a B.C. prison.

The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed Tuesday that Gary Donald Johnston died in custody at the medium-security Mountain Institution in Agassiz on Sunday.

The CSC did not provide details of Johnston’s manner of death, but said it will review the circumstances, as it does in the case any time an inmate dies.

Read more: Escaped inmate who admitted to killing B.C. man gets life in prison

Johnston was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years in 2011, for the brutal killing of Vic Fraser.

At trial, the court heard Fraser had surprised an intruder in his sister’s north Surrey home in March 1998.

Click to play video: 'Premier addresses evidence handling by homicide investigators'
Premier addresses evidence handling by homicide investigators

Johnston stabbed Fraser nine times in the neck, then fled to Saskatchewan.

Trending Now

Within months, he fatally stabbed another man in Regina, and was subsequently convicted of manslaughter in that crime.

Read more: Man charged in drug dealer’s gruesome Okanagan killing dies in prison

Following his release in 2009, he confessed to an undercover RCMP officer posing as a crime boss in a so-called “Mr. Big” sting that he had killed Fraser, prompting murder charges in that case.

Johnston appealed the conviction twice.

Months after the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected his first appeal, the Supreme Court of Canada critiqued the “Mr. Big” model of police investigation in the R. vs. Hart case.

B.C.’s top court then heard a second appeal of Johnston’s case challenging the confession to the undercover officer, only to reject it a second time.

The CSC said that police and the BC Coroners Service had also been notified of his death.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

