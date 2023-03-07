Menu

Crime

Waterloo police bring in canine unit to find drunk driver who fled crash scene

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 1:40 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say officers brought in the dogs to track down a man in Kitchener who was driving while impaired over the weekend.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hoffman and Kehl streets at around 10:30 p.m. after a collision had been reported.

They say that the man behind the wheel of one of the vehicles attempted to drive away from the collision which led to it crashing into an unnamed object.

After the second collision, the man attempted to flee the scene on foot, but the canine unit was called in and they found him a short time later.

Police say that a 31-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop after an accident.

His vehicle was also impounded for a week while his licence is also under a 90-day suspension.

